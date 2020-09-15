Global  
 

Trump Baselessly Says the Governor of Nevada Will Cheat in the 2020 Election: ‘He’ll Cheat on the Ballots, I Have No Doubt About it’

Mediaite Tuesday, 15 September 2020
President Donald Trump, without any basis in fact whatsoever, stated that Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) will rig the 2020 election in his state.
News video: Trump accuses Democrats of trying to rig presidential election

Trump accuses Democrats of trying to rig presidential election 00:57

 Donald Trump told supporters at a rally in Nevada its governor and theDemocrats are trying to "rig" the election, after local officials tried toblock public gatherings on his campaign trail due to Covid-19 healthguidelines.

