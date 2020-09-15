Global  
 

Why Don't We Announce Their Return After Taking The Year Off To Focus On Music

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Why Don’t We is BACK!! Fans got excited on Tuesday (September 15) when the band – Corbyn Besson, Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery, Jonah Marais and Zach Herron – announced their return on social media. “we’re back,” they simply captioned a video of the guys in the studio. “looking through the #welcomebackwdw and y’all are the [...]
