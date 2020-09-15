Why Don't We Announce Their Return After Taking The Year Off To Focus On Music
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () Why Don’t We is BACK!! Fans got excited on Tuesday (September 15) when the band – Corbyn Besson, Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery, Jonah Marais and Zach Herron – announced their return on social media. “we’re back,” they simply captioned a video of the guys in the studio. “looking through the #welcomebackwdw and y’all are the [...]
Maserati enters the new Era with MC20, the new super sports car that combines performance, sportiness and luxury in the unique Maserati style. MC20 was presented to the world in Modena on 9 September during the “MMXX: Time to be audacious” event.
The new MC20 (MC for Maserati Corse and 20 for...