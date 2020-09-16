|
Kanye West Attempts to Share His Extensive Music Contracts with Fans on Twitter Amid Fight to Buy His Masters
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Kanye West is beginning the battle to acquire all of his master recordings, which will cost millions and is the same battle Taylor Swift went through last year. “OK GUYS CHECK THIS OUT … I DONT HAVE A CONTRACT WITH UNIVERSAL … I HAVE TEN 🤣 THEY TRY TO BURRY US ALIVE,” Kanye posted on [...]
