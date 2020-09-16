Global  
 

Kanye West Attempts to Share His Extensive Music Contracts with Fans on Twitter Amid Fight to Buy His Masters

Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Kanye West is beginning the battle to acquire all of his master recordings, which will cost millions and is the same battle Taylor Swift went through last year. “OK GUYS CHECK THIS OUT … I DONT HAVE A CONTRACT WITH UNIVERSAL … I HAVE TEN 🤣 THEY TRY TO BURRY US ALIVE,” Kanye posted on [...]
News video: Kanye West calls himself 'the new Moses' in Twitter rant slamming record labels

Kanye West calls himself 'the new Moses' in Twitter rant slamming record labels 00:54

 Kanye West called himself "the new Moses" as he went on a Twitter rant on Monday night telling fans he won't release any new music until he's released from his record label contract.

