Jim Carrey to Play Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live' Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Jim Carrey will be portraying Joe Biden on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live next month. In an interview with SNL‘s head Lorne Michaels, he revealed the following to Vulture: “Maya Rudolph is coming back, and Alec [Baldwin] will be back. And I think Jim Carrey is going to do Biden.” Maya will presumably [...] 👓 View full article