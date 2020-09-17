|
Maren Morris Gives First Performance Since Giving Birth at ACM Awards 2020 - Watch!
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Maren Morris is back on stage! The 30-year-old singer and new mom performed during the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday (September 16). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maren Morris For her performance, Maren took to the stage at the Ryman Auditorium wearing a pink and orange, tropical-print dress [...]
