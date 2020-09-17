Carrie Underwood Honors Country Music's Female Stars with Performance at ACM Awards 2020 - Watch Now!

Global  
 

Carrie Underwood hits the stage for a performance at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday (September 16). The 37-year-old country music star paid tribute to the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry House by performing the greatest hits of some of country music’s most legendary female artists. Carrie performed [...]
