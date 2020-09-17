|
Keith Urban & Pink Perform New Duet 'One Too Many' for First Time at ACM Awards 2020 - Watch!
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Keith Urban and Pink are taking over the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards! The 52-year-old rocker – and host of the show – took to the stage for a virtual performance with the 41-year-old singer-songwriter during the awards show aired on Wednesday (September 16). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keith Urban Keith [...]
|
|
|
|
