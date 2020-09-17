Keith Urban & Pink Perform New Duet 'One Too Many' for First Time at ACM Awards 2020 - Watch!

Global  
 

Just Jared Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Keith Urban and Pink are taking over the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards! The 52-year-old rocker – and host of the show – took to the stage for a virtual performance with the 41-year-old singer-songwriter during the awards show aired on Wednesday (September 16). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keith Urban Keith [...]
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards | Billboard News

A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards | Billboard News 01:09

 Fifteen-time ACM winner Keith Urban will pull double duty tomorrow night (Sept. 16) as host and performer at the 2020 ACM Awards, which will be hosted in Nashville for the first time in the award show's 55-year history.

