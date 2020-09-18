11 Years of Wanted: The Rise And Resurgence of Salman Khan
Friday, 18 September 2020 () Salman Khan's career could be split into two parts- Pre Wanted and Post Wanted. The pre-2009 Salman Khan was only Salman Khan, the media and the paparazzi were yet to stuff his ears with the screams of 'Bhai Bhai.' His performances were tilted more towards drama and comedy. So on one hand, if we had sincere attempts like Partner...
Salman Khan and makers of the popular show Bigg Boss gear up for the fourteenth season. The premiering of Bigg Boss 14 is scheduled to take place on October 3. Meanwhile, fans are all busy speculating..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:01Published
Big moment has arrived for a youth, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Ummer Khan, earlier worked in TV serials is now set to be featured in a web series, which is being produced..