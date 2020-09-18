Stassi Schroeder Admits She Was a 'Karen,' Discusses Cancel Culture After Being Fired from 'Vanderpump Rules' Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Stassi Schroeder has given her first interview since being fired from the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules and she’s discussing the racial misconduct incident that caused her to be canceled. The 32-year-old reality star and her co-star Kristen Doute both were called out by their other co-star Faith Stowers back in June, when she brought up [...] 👓 View full article

