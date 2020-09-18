Justin Bieber's 'Holy' Video Stars Ryan Destiny - One of His Former Superfans! Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper‘s new music video for “Holy” has arrived and it features two actors you might be familiar with! Ryan Destiny plays Justin‘s love interest in the video while Wilmer Valderrama plays a soldier who gives them a helping hand. In the video, Justin plays a worker at an oil rig [...] 👓 View full article

