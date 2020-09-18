Global  
 

Justin Bieber's 'Holy' Video Stars Ryan Destiny - One of His Former Superfans!

Just Jared Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper‘s new music video for “Holy” has arrived and it features two actors you might be familiar with! Ryan Destiny plays Justin‘s love interest in the video while Wilmer Valderrama plays a soldier who gives them a helping hand. In the video, Justin plays a worker at an oil rig [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper release new single 'Holy'

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper release new single 'Holy' 00:38

 Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper have released their new single 'Holy' and a music video starring Wilmer Valderrama and Ryan Destiny

