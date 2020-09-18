Global  
 

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rakul Preet Singh moves court

Mid-Day Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
On Thursday, Rakul Preet Singh moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions not to telecast or publish any content related to the narcotics case that maligns her image. The actor's name has surfaced in the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

She also told the court that media reports are being run in...
