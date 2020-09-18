Global  
 

Dr. Fauci Praises Ex-Pence Aide-Turned-Covid Whistleblower Olivia Troye: ‘Good Person’ Who Was ‘Important Part’ of Task Force

Mediaite Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci praised Olivia Troye, the former aide to Vice President Mike Pence who is now speaking out about her time on the White House coronavirus task force, calling her a "good person" who was "an important part" of the team.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden

Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden 00:34

 Olivia Troye was a homeland security adviser to US Vice President Mike Pence, and a lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force. No longer. According to CNN, Troye has joined a growing list of former Trump admin who have criticized the President. Some, including Troye, have also endorsed...

