Dr. Fauci Praises Ex-Pence Aide-Turned-Covid Whistleblower Olivia Troye: ‘Good Person’ Who Was ‘Important Part’ of Task Force
Friday, 18 September 2020 () Dr. Anthony Fauci praised Olivia Troye, the former aide to Vice President Mike Pence who is now speaking out about her time on the White House coronavirus task force, calling her a "good person" who was "an important part" of the team.
