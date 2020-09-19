LeBron James Reacts To Lori Loughlin Getting To Chose Her Own Prison

Skip Bayless: Blazers should feel outraged by LeBron 'marking his territory' with half court shot in Game 4



While the Los Angeles Lakers were already up by 35 points in Game 4, LeBron James decided to drain his own logo 3-pointer right after crossing half court to put LA up 38. The shot was from almost the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:54 Published 3 weeks ago