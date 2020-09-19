LeBron James Reacts To Lori Loughlin Getting To Chose Her Own Prison
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () A judge has approved Lori Loughlin‘s request to serve her jail time at a federal correctional institution in Victorville, California. The facility that the disgraced When Calls The Heart actress chose is a medium security prison, with only 300 inmates. It also reportedly offers yoga, origami, and ukulele lessons. This caused Lakers star LeBron James [...]
While the Los Angeles Lakers were already up by 35 points in Game 4, LeBron James decided to drain his own logo 3-pointer right after crossing half court to put LA up 38. The shot was from almost the..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:54Published