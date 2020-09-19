Global  
 

LeBron James Reacts To Lori Loughlin Getting To Chose Her Own Prison

Just Jared Saturday, 19 September 2020
A judge has approved Lori Loughlin‘s request to serve her jail time at a federal correctional institution in Victorville, California. The facility that the disgraced When Calls The Heart actress chose is a medium security prison, with only 300 inmates. It also reportedly offers yoga, origami, and ukulele lessons. This caused Lakers star LeBron James [...]
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Lori Loughlin To Serve Sentence At Victorville Federal Prison Camp

Lori Loughlin To Serve Sentence At Victorville Federal Prison Camp 00:31

 Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, will serve his sentence at a men's prison in Lompoc. Suzanne Marques reports.

Meek Mill and LeBron James Demand Answers For The Treatment Of Blacks By Exploding On Lori Loughlin's Prison Of Choice Option

 Maybach Music Group's Meek Mill and NBA superstar LeBron James went online this week to speak...
SOHH


