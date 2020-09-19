Global  
 

Ishaan Khatter 'cried like a baby' after watching 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 September 2020
Hours after Alankrita Shrivastava's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' premiered on Netflix on Friday, actor Ishaan Khattar lauded his mother and veteran actor Neelima Azeem's performance in the film. Khatter took to Instagram to share a snippet of a cinematically strong scene from the film featuring his mother with actor...
