Lindsay Graham & Ted Cruz Back Trump on Filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s SCOTUS Seat — After Opposing Obama Nominee in 2016

Mediaite Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Lindsay Graham & Ted Cruz Back Trump on Filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s SCOTUS Seat — After Opposing Obama Nominee in 2016GOP Senate lawmakers Lindsay Graham and Ted Cruz announced they would support President Donald Trump's push to fill the Supreme Court vacancy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a day after her passing.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Tells GOP: We Are Obligated To Fill SCOTIS Seat

Trump Tells GOP: We Are Obligated To Fill SCOTIS Seat 00:27

 On Saturday, President Donald Trump said that Republicans have an "obligation" to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat on the Supreme Court. CNN reports that Trump told that GOP must will fill the seat "without delay." Democrats argue the Senate should refrain from confirming a replacement...

