Emma Roberts Dresses Baby Bump in Gold & Black Outfit for Coffee Run

Just Jared Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Emma Roberts is showing off her chic pregnancy style! The 29-year-old pregnant American Horror Story actress started off her day with a trip to Starbucks on Saturday (September 19) in Los Feliz, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts Emma looked pretty in a sparkling, gold and black dress paired with wedged [...]
