Ted Cruz Says He Doesn’t Know if Republicans Have the Votes to Confirm a Supreme Court Justice
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Sen. Ted Cruz said he didn’t know whether Republicans had the votes to confirm President Donald Trump’s upcoming nominee to the Supreme Court. In an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week, the Texas Republican said he wanted the nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat to be confirmed by the Senate before Election […]
All indications are that President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move ahead with a Supreme Court nominee. So the first question is: what if they succeed? Wilson Walker reports...