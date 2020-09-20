Ted Cruz Says He Doesn’t Know if Republicans Have the Votes to Confirm a Supreme Court Justice Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Sen. Ted Cruz said he didn’t know whether Republicans had the votes to confirm President Donald Trump’s upcoming nominee to the Supreme Court. In an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week, the Texas Republican said he wanted the nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat to be confirmed by the Senate before Election […] 👓 View full article

