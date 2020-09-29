Joe Biden urges Senate to hold off Barrett's voting until after Nov poll Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

President Donald Trump is pushing for quick confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett while his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, implored the Republican-led Senate to hold off on voting on her nomination until after the Nov. 3 election to "let the people decide.



Trump's announcement of Barrett for the seat held by... 👓 View full article

