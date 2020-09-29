Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden urges Senate to hold off Barrett's voting until after Nov poll

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is pushing for quick confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett while his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, implored the Republican-led Senate to hold off on voting on her nomination until after the Nov. 3 election to "let the people decide.

Trump's announcement of Barrett for the seat held by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: JOE BIDEN COMEBACK KING Movie

JOE BIDEN COMEBACK KING Movie 01:32

 JOE BIDEN COMEBACK KING Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: As the son of a used car salesman, Joseph Robinette Biden never lost sight of his blue-collar roots. The connection has carried on throughout a quest to serve as the oldest President of the U.S. A rocky road of obstacles has greeted him along the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Edging Biden Out In Florida And Arizona [Video]

Trump Edging Biden Out In Florida And Arizona

A new Washington Post/ABC News poll is bad news for Joe Biden. The poll has Pres. Donald Trump narrowly ahead Joe Biden in Florida and Arizona among likely voters. The poll was conducted September..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Biden Asks ‘What Country Are We In?” After Trump Refuses Peaceful Transfer of Power Commitment [Video]

Biden Asks ‘What Country Are We In?” After Trump Refuses Peaceful Transfer of Power Commitment

Joe Biden could barely respond after President Trump said a peaceful transfer of power wasn’t guaranteed.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:11Published
Trump dodges question on peaceful power transfer [Video]

Trump dodges question on peaceful power transfer

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 election to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden calls on Senate to 'take a step back from the brink' and not vote on Barrett

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday called on the U.S. Senate to hold off voting on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett,...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this