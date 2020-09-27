Global  
 

Trump Nominates Barrett For Supreme Court Post

Eurasia Review Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Trump Nominates Barrett For Supreme Court PostBy Steve Herman

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, giving him an opportunity to make the court more conservative ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

Calling Barrett “one of our...
Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court

Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court

 [NFA] President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and she pledged to become a justice in the mold of the late staunch conservative Antonin Scalia - another milestone in Trump's rightward shift of the top U.S. judicial body. Colette Luke has the latest.

President Trump Nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett To The Supreme Court [Video]

President Trump Nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett To The Supreme Court

President Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death last week, leaving the Republican-controlled..

Local Senators React To President Trump Naming Judge Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Nominee [Video]

Local Senators React To President Trump Naming Judge Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Nominee

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said the Supreme Court is "facing a crisis of legitimacy."

President Trump Nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

President Trump Nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett

President Donald Trump has named Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

CBS Weekend News, September 26, 2020

 Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court; Julian Assange fighting extradition to U.S. in London court
Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

 President Trump announced on Saturday that he is nominating appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Mr. Trump said he wants his nominee...
Even if Amy Barrett is confirmed to SCOTUS, she's still a statist who promotes forced vaccinations and indefinite lockdowns

 (Natural News) Conservatives are clamoring online, hoping that President Trump nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be the next Supreme Court Justice of the...
