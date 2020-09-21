Global  
 

Succession's Jeremy Strong Dedicates His Emmy Win to Co-Star Brian Cox!

Just Jared Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Jeremy Strong won his first-ever Emmy Award tonight after being nominated for the first time as well! The 41-year-old actor took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series during the 2020 Emmy Awards, which took place on Sunday (September 20) with all winners appearing via video conference calls. Jeremy took home [...]
