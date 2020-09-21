Global  
 

Succession's Jeremy Strong Shares His Emmy Award With Co-Star Brian Cox

E! Online Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
While six amazing actors were nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, only one can be named winner. And that person is actor Jeremy Strong. The star won for their...
