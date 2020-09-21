Global  
 

Meghan Markle's Lawyer Clarifies This False Rumor About 'Finding Freedom'

Just Jared Monday, 21 September 2020
Meghan Markle‘s lawyer is responding to allegations that she and Prince Harry contributed to the bombshell royal book about their time as a couple and their exit from the royal family. The book – “Finding Freedom” — was subject of the Duchess’ lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Ltd. and Mail on Sunday. Meghan’s lawyer had to [...]
