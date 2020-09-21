Real Housewives' Claudia Jordan Says She Was Fired From Biagio Cru & Estate Wines for Black Lives Matter Support

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Black Lives Matter Vigil Held In Nevada City



A large crowd has gathered for a Blacl Lives Matter vigil in Nevada City on Saturday. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:26 Published 2 hours ago Artists reimagine Northland BLM mural



Six Black Lives Matter murals were painted on roads all across Kansas City the first weekend of September. Nearly a week after, tire tracks were found on the mural on Briarcliff Parkway and North.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:58 Published 3 hours ago Artists incorporate tire tracks into Black Live Matter road mural



Six Black Lives Matter murals were painted on roads all across Kansas City the first weekend of September. Nearly a week after, tire tracks were found on the mural on Briarcliff Parkway and North.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:17 Published 3 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Claudia Jordan Claims Wine Company Fired Her for Supporting Black Lives Matter Claudia Jordan turned Just Peachy wine into a booming brand, then got left high and dry because she supports the Black Lives Matter movement ... or so she claims...

TMZ.com 5 days ago





Tweets about this