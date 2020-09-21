|
Real Housewives' Claudia Jordan Says She Was Fired From Biagio Cru & Estate Wines for Black Lives Matter Support
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan says she was fired in 2018 while working with Biagio Cru and Estate Wines over her support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The 47-year-old claims she was “wrongfully fired in late 2018 public support of justice for Black people and speaking out against unlawful police treatment,” [...]
|
|
|
