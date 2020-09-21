Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for 'Schitt's Creek' Final Season!
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Schitt’s Creek was originally aired on the little-known network Pop TV, though it rose to massive popularity thanks to Netflix. Now, the beloved show’s final season has finally been given a premiere date by the streaming service. The comedy series won nine Emmy Awards this past week, breaking the record for the most awards won [...]
Just as the cast of Pop TV's Schitt's Creek swooped in to claim our hearts over its six-season run, the series turned Sunday night's Emmys into a "Schitt's Sweep." Celebrating the show's historic sweep of all the major comedy categories, the cast and crew gathered in the virtual "backstage" to...