Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for 'Schitt's Creek' Final Season!

Just Jared Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Schitt’s Creek was originally aired on the little-known network Pop TV, though it rose to massive popularity thanks to Netflix. Now, the beloved show’s final season has finally been given a premiere date by the streaming service. The comedy series won nine Emmy Awards this past week, breaking the record for the most awards won [...]
