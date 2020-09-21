Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for 'Schitt's Creek' Final Season! Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Schitt’s Creek was originally aired on the little-known network Pop TV, though it rose to massive popularity thanks to Netflix. Now, the beloved show’s final season has finally been given a premiere date by the streaming service. The comedy series won nine Emmy Awards this past week, breaking the record for the most awards won [...] 👓 View full article

