Vanessa Bryant Slams Her Mother for Having 'Audacity' to Give Negative TV Interview

Just Jared Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant is slamming her mother Sofia Urbieta Laine after she gave an interview claiming Vanessa kicked her out of the house after the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant in a helicopter accident earlier this year. “She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me [...]
