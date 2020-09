You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jimmy Kimmel reacts after virtual Emmys attracts lowest-ever audience



Jimmy Kimmel addressed the lowest-ever Emmy ratings after hosting the virtual awards ceremony on Sunday night as he made his talk show return. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 12 hours ago Emmy 2020: Jimmy Kimmel hosts, Succession, Schitt's Creek, Watchmen win big | Oneindia News



The Emmys used to be a night full of entertainment but the pandemic sent it virtual and there was an assumption that as a result it may be somewhat lacklustre but that was not the case at all. hese are.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:32 Published 2 days ago Jennifer Aniston gets help from her Friends with surprise Emmys reunion



Jennifer Aniston hosted a mini Friends reunion during the 72nd Primetime EmmyAwards. The actress was joined at home by her former co-stars Courteney Coxand Lisa Kudrow after earlier making a surprise.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this