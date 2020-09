You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dr. James Hildreth Tells Dr. Oz Why He Felt It Was Important To Enroll In A Clinical Vaccine Trial



Dr. James Hildreth, President and Chief Executive Officer Meharry Medical College, who enlisted himself in a vaccine trial, weighs-in on how despite the distrust many minority communities feel towards.. Credit: CBS 62 Detroit Duration: 00:38 Published 3 days ago Cuomo: NY Panel Will Review Federally Authorized Vaccines



Gov. Andrew Cuomo weighed in on the pandemic Thursday, questioning whether the Trump administration will deliver a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:42 Published 4 days ago NY setting up task force to review vaccine safety



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said he doesn't "trust the federal government's opinion" on a safe COVID-19 vaccine so New York State will set up a task force to conduct an independent.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this