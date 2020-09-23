READ Cindy McCain’s Full Endorsement of Joe Biden: ‘There Is Too Much At Risk In This Election To Sit On The Sidelines’
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Cindy McCain, widow of the late Sen. John McCain, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden's candidacy for president in a heartfelt statement praising Biden's decency, values, and leadership.
Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, on Tuesday became the latest prominent Republican voice to back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to wrest the White House from President Donald Trump in November's election. Gloria Tso reports