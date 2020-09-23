Global  
 

READ Cindy McCain's Full Endorsement of Joe Biden: 'There Is Too Much At Risk In This Election To Sit On The Sidelines'

Mediaite Wednesday, 23 September 2020
READ Cindy McCain’s Full Endorsement of Joe Biden: ‘There Is Too Much At Risk In This Election To Sit On The Sidelines’Cindy McCain, widow of the late Sen. John McCain, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden's candidacy for president in a heartfelt statement praising Biden's decency, values, and leadership.
News video: Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA

Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA 01:46

 Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, on Tuesday became the latest prominent Republican voice to back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to wrest the White House from President Donald Trump in November's election. Gloria Tso reports

