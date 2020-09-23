Global  
 

Zayn Malik's New Social Media Post Is Not a Birth Announcement As Fans Had Hoped!

Just Jared Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Zayn Malik doesn’t often post on social media, so when he took to Instagram early on Wednesday (September 23), fans were quick to assume it could be the announcement that Gigi Hadid gave birth. However, it turns out Zayn was posting a sponsored ad for a new Harry Potter game. “The New @HarryPotterPuzzlesAndSpells game is [...]
Gigi-Zayn secretly welcomed their 1st child?

 Fans of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were sent into a little spin when the model's father, Mohamed Hadid shared a post that appeared to be a birth announcement.
IndiaTimes

Gigi Hadid's Father Sparks Rumors of Grandchild's Birth With Welcoming Tribute Post

 As his model daughter comes closer and closer to her due date, Mohamed Hadid turns to social media to share a heartfelt message he wrote for her first child with...
AceShowbiz


