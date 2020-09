Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcome a baby girl into their world Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

The news about Gigi Hadid's pregnancy broke in April 2020, and ever since then, the duo has been sharing loved up pictures on social media. From liplocks to holding hands, their social media PDA will make you go awe. The couple was blessed with a baby girl over the weekend, and Zayn, along with Gigi, made it official on Instagram... πŸ‘“ View full article