Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie Wear Face Masks for Night Out Together!

Just Jared Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie step out together for a night out at Annabel’s on Tuesday (September 22) in London, England. The royal sisters both wore face masks for the outing and left in the same car afterwards. If you don’t know, Annabel’s is a private club that is often frequented by celebrities! Earlier this [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Beatrice's wedding dress goes on show at Windsor

Beatrice's wedding dress goes on show at Windsor 01:00

 Exhibition goes on show at Windsor Castle of Princess Beatrice's weddingoutfit, loaned to her by the Queen for the nuptials in July. It features thetaffeta gown designed by Sir Norman Hartnell in the 1960s as well as a replicabouquet and the Princess' wedding shoes.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Princess Beatrice's vintage wedding gown on display [Video]

Princess Beatrice's vintage wedding gown on display

The gown worn by Britain's Princess Beatrice at her scaled down wedding two months ago goes on display to the public on Thursday at Windsor Castle where her marriage took place.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Diana’s sons face turbulent times 23 years after her death [Video]

Diana’s sons face turbulent times 23 years after her death

The anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales’s death follows a turbulent timefor her sons the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex. The princess waskilled in a car crash 23 years ago on August 31..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Sarah Ferguson's birthday tribute to Princess Beatrice [Video]

Sarah Ferguson's birthday tribute to Princess Beatrice

The Duchess of York is the mother of Princess Beatrice, and as her daughter turned 32 years old, the royal took to social media to share a touching birthday message.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this