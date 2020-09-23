Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie Wear Face Masks for Night Out Together!
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie step out together for a night out at Annabel’s on Tuesday (September 22) in London, England. The royal sisters both wore face masks for the outing and left in the same car afterwards. If you don’t know, Annabel’s is a private club that is often frequented by celebrities! Earlier this [...]
