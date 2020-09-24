George Clooney Says He's 'Ashamed' After No Cops Were Charged with Breonna Taylor's Death
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () George Clooney is speaking out after there were no police officers charged in the killing of Breonna Taylor. On Wednesday (September 23), former police detective Brett Hankinson was indicted by a Kentucky grand jury on three charges of first-degree wanton endangerment for his involvement in the fatal shooting of Breonna in March. He was not [...]
[NFA] Two white police officers who fired into the apartment of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, will face no charges for her death because their use of force was justified, but a third will be charged with the wanton endangerment of her neighbors, the state attorney general said on Wednesday....