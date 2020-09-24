Global  
 

Mary Trump Sues President Trump, Claiming She Was Cheated Out of Multi-Million Dollar Inheritance

Mediaite Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Mary Trump Sues President Trump, Claiming She Was Cheated Out of Multi-Million Dollar InheritanceMary Trump is suing her uncle, President Donald Trump, as well as two other members of her family — claiming that she was duped into forfeiting her massive inheritance.
Mary Trump Sues President and Family, Claiming Fraud of Millions

 Two months after she claimed in a tell-all book that her family cheated her out of her inheritance, Ms. Trump made similar allegations in a civil suit in...
NYTimes.com


