Mary Trump Sues President Trump, Claiming She Was Cheated Out of Multi-Million Dollar Inheritance
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Mary Trump is suing her uncle, President Donald Trump, as well as two other members of her family — claiming that she was duped into forfeiting her massive inheritance.
