Michael Kiwanuka Wins Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020

Live on The One Show...



*Michael Kiwanuka* wins the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020.



This year saw big changes for the prize, with the lavish ceremony paused due to the pandemic.



*12 artists* gained a nomination, with the winner being announced live on the One Show.



Annie Mac announced the winner, with Michael Kiwanuka taking home the prize for his sensational album 'KIWANUKA'.



He commented: "It's a dream come true, I'm so, so happy!"



Clash reviewed the album at the time, saying: "Michael Kiwanuka has undoubtedly created a timeless album, one made with impressive confidence."



The announcement followed a BBC Four special last night (September 23rd), which featured live performances from many of the acts.



Watch out for a special Later... broadcast on September 25th featuring some special Mercury music.



So, what's your verdict?



