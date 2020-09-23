Countdown Begins For Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020 Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Here's how you can watch the action unfold...



The countdown has begun for this year's *Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020*.



The shortlist was unveiled a few weeks ago, with the ongoing restrictions surrounding the pandemic forcing organisers to alter their plans.



Instead of a live televised ceremony, this year's Hyundai Mercury Prize will be slightly broader, encompassing a live announcement, beautifully shot live sessions, and interviews.



Broadcast on BBC One, BBC Four, and 6Music, the announcement will gain a global audience, with YouTube mirroring each burst of activity.



There's a lot to feast on, too. It all begins tonight - *September 23rd at 10pm* - with a *BBC Four* special featuring brand new live performances from many of the shortlisted artists.



In addition to this, the show will be streamed online via the *Hyundai Mercury Prize YouTube channel*, with support from this year’s digital music partner YouTube Music.



But that's not all!



On Thursday (September 24th) the winner of the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020 will be announced on the *One Show,* one of the most watched programmes on UK television.



Following this, *BBC Two* will host a Later... with *Jools Holland *special on *September 25th*, reviewing the prize as a whole and featuring interviews and performances.



Meanwhile *6Music *will remain dogged supporters of the Hyundai Mercury Prize, with ongoing coverage supplemented by a special Tom Ravenscroft programme on *September 24th between 7pm - 9pm.*



Once again, the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize ‘Albums of the Year’ are:



Anna Meredith - ‘FIBS‘

Charli XCX - ‘how i’m feeling now‘

Dua Lipa - ‘Future Nostalgia‘

Georgia - ‘Seeking Thrills‘

Kano - ‘Hoodies All Summer‘

Lanterns on the Lake - ‘Spook the Herd‘

Laura Marling - ‘Song for Our Daughter‘

Michael Kiwanuka - ‘KIWANUKA‘

Moses Boyd - ‘Dark Matter‘

Porridge Radio - ‘Every Bad‘

Sports Team - ‘Deep Down Happy‘

Stormzy - ‘Heavy is the Head‘



