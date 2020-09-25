Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katy Perry Shares Thoughts on Being a Working Mom in New Series of Tweets

Just Jared Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Katy Perry is sharing her thoughts on being a working mom! The 35-year-old singer, who gave birth to daughter Daisy last month, took to Twitter on Thursday (September 24) to talk about heading back to work after welcoming her child into the world. “Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full time job,” Katy tweeted. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry says Motherhood is a full-time job [Video]

Katy Perry says Motherhood is a full-time job

Katy Perry has discovered motherhood is a "full-time job" and urged her fans to tell their moms how much they appreciate them.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published
Niall Horan reveals he credits Katy Perry for shaping his career [Video]

Niall Horan reveals he credits Katy Perry for shaping his career

Niall Horan says he has Katy Perry to thank for his international stardom after she put him through his 'X Factor' audition.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published
Katy Perry delighted with Taylor Swift's gift to newborn daughter [Video]

Katy Perry delighted with Taylor Swift's gift to newborn daughter

Katy Perry has professed that she is so pleased with the personalised blanket Taylor Swift sent her newborn daughter Daisy, that she hopes her child cherishes it forever.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Tweets about this

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ Katy Perry Shares Her First Candid Thoughts on Motherhood https://t.co/tlD3BSRRWU #Culture https://t.co/fISz9Plnxc 13 hours ago

DakotaRedditt

Dakota Redditt RT @ELLEmagazine: Katy Perry Shares Her First Candid Thoughts on Motherhood https://t.co/Ygrk122Den 13 hours ago

ELLEmagazine

ELLE Magazine (US) Katy Perry Shares Her First Candid Thoughts on Motherhood https://t.co/Ygrk122Den 13 hours ago

fuzweb

FuzWeb RT @MeloniFulvio: Katy Perry Shares Her First Candid Thoughts on Motherhood https://t.co/V8NMm8wM7Q 14 hours ago

MeloniFulvio

Fulvio Meloni Katy Perry Shares Her First Candid Thoughts on Motherhood https://t.co/V8NMm8wM7Q 14 hours ago

OT12defender

An (un)popular opinion of TREASURE Unpopular kpop opinion: Stan talent NOT popularity. STAN KATY PERRY! 🔥 Katy Perry Shares Thoughts about Collaborat… https://t.co/gCdaIEoqfF 15 hours ago

JandHMS

Joey and Heather Katy Perry spit some truth about being a working mom https://t.co/z6deBBwecM 15 hours ago

KatyP3rryNews

Katy Perry News Katy Perry Shares Thoughts on Being a Working Mom in New Series of Tweets https://t.co/TWbXgEeO8X 22 hours ago