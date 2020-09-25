Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demi Lovato Sends a Message with Her Shirt Amid Split from Max Ehrich

Just Jared Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Demi Lovato was seemingly hinting at her split from Max Ehrich just minutes before the news went out to fans. The 28-year-old singer posted a selfie video on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (September 24) and just minutes later, the news broke that she ended her engagement to Max. In the video, Demi is wearing [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Page Six - Published
News video: Demi Lovato on the brink of a breakup with fiancé Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato on the brink of a breakup with fiancé Max Ehrich 00:45

 Demi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich are headed for a breakup and will call off their engagement, a source close to the couple confirmed to Page Six.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato split from Max Ehrich? [Video]

Demi Lovato split from Max Ehrich?

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have reportedly ended their engagement, just two months after he popped the question.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Christina Aguilera raves about new friend Demi Lovato [Video]

Christina Aguilera raves about new friend Demi Lovato

Christina Aguilera has heaped praise on her new friend Demi Lovato for opening up about her mental health struggles and helping others.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Christina Aguilera feels 'connected' with Demi Lovato [Video]

Christina Aguilera feels 'connected' with Demi Lovato

Christina Aguilera "connected" with Demi Lovato because they both felt "misunderstood".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

What Went Wrong for Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich? Sources Are Speaking Out About the Split

 Demi Lovato has ended her engagement to Max Ehrich after only two months and now sources are speaking out about what went wrong for the couple. The couple...
Just Jared Also reported by •OK! MagazineContactMusic

Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com Demi Lovato seemingly hinted at her split from Max Ehrich just minutes before the news was revealed - see what she… https://t.co/UzGASdOW12 10 minutes ago