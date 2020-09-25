Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drew Barrymore Tears Up While Reuniting with Tom Green After Not Speaking for 15 Years (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Drew Barrymore has reunited with her ex-husband Tom Green after not seeing or speaking to each other for the past 15 years! Tom was a guest on the latest episode of Drew‘s new daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, which aired on Friday (September 25). For those that don’t know, Drew and Tom met [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Gwyneth Paltrow has better relationship with Chris Martin following their divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow has better relationship with Chris Martin following their divorce 00:51

 Gwyneth Paltrow has shared that her relationship with Coldplay star Chris Martin is better now the pair are no longer husband and wife

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Drew Barrymore's dating app experience was a 'car wreck' [Video]

Drew Barrymore's dating app experience was a 'car wreck'

Drew Barrymore has sworn off dating apps after she was stood up by a potential suitor.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Drew Barrymore has sworn off men [Video]

Drew Barrymore has sworn off men

Drew Barrymore has been sworn off men.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:03Published
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore Reboot 50 First Dates for 2020 [Video]

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore Reboot 50 First Dates for 2020

Lucy (Drew Barrymore) wakes up to husband Henry's (Adam Sandler) routine message to remind her of what's been going on the past 16 years she can't remember, including who's president and a pandemic.

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 02:11Published

Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com Drew Barrymore got emotional while reuniting with her ex-husband Tom Green for the first time in 15 years - watch t… https://t.co/fELI0EnzdT 14 minutes ago