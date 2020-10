IPL 2020: Aamir Khan roped in as ambassador for a tyre brand Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The pandemic may have made brands cut down on high-cost endorsement deals with Bollywood stars, but looks like Aamir Khan remains unaffected in the current scenario. On Friday, it was announced that the superstar has been roped in as ambassador for a tyre brand.



Mr Perfectionist will feature in its commercials during the... 👓 View full article

