Daughter's Day: Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn share pictures of their daughters on the occasion

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
As the nation celebrates Daughter's Day today on September 27, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have taken to their Instagram accounts and shared gorgeous pictures of their daughters to wish them on the occasion.

Have a look at Bachchan's post first, right here:


View this post on Instagram

Happy daughter’s...
