|
Robert Pattinson Cracks Up While Talking About His 'The Devil All the Time' Accent
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Robert Pattinson finds his The Devil All the Time accent very funny! The 34-year-old actor opened up in an interview with director and co-writer Antonio Campos about the making of the movie. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson During the conversation, Robert opened up about his accent in the film and cracking [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this