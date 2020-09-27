Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robert Pattinson Cracks Up While Talking About His 'The Devil All the Time' Accent

Just Jared Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Robert Pattinson finds his The Devil All the Time accent very funny! The 34-year-old actor opened up in an interview with director and co-writer Antonio Campos about the making of the movie. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson During the conversation, Robert opened up about his accent in the film and cracking [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Deep Sea Blues Movie [Video]

Deep Sea Blues Movie

Deep Sea Blues Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A Blu-ray edition of Robert Mugge's rocking portrait of the 2007 Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise to the Caribbean! - Roger Naber's Legendary Rhythm &..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:30Published
Cry like a Boy: because being tough all the time hurts [Video]

Cry like a Boy: because being tough all the time hurts

Cry like a Boy: because being tough all the time hurts

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:36Published
Tenet Movie (2020) - Trailer and Clips - John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki [Video]

Tenet Movie (2020) - Trailer and Clips - John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki

Tenet Movie (2020) - Trailer and Clips - Plot synopsis: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 04:47Published

Tweets about this

Z5cathy

cathy RT @JustJared: Robert Pattinson cracked up during takes because of his #TheDevilAllTheTime accent https://t.co/XZZuFhfLBH 17 hours ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Robert Pattinson Cracks Up While Talking About His 'The Devil All the Time' Accent https://t.co/3aNGsVI4Ao #Gossip 1 day ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Robert Pattinson cracked up during takes because of his #TheDevilAllTheTime accent https://t.co/XZZuFhfLBH 1 day ago