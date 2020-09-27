Global  
 

Demi Lovato Source Reveals Why Max Ehrich Is 'Lying' & Said He Found Out About Split in Tabloids

Just Jared Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
An insider is speaking out about Demi Lovato‘s split from Max Ehrich, and specifically, speaking to the claims that he found out about their breakup from the tabloids. “He is lying,” the source told E! News after the split. “Demi did tell him beforehand.” The insider went on to speculate a possible reason why Max [...]
News video: Demi Lovato unlucky in love streak continues as she reportedly splits from fiance

Demi Lovato unlucky in love streak continues as she reportedly splits from fiance 00:53

 Demi Lovato and her fiance Max Ehrich have reportedly split two months after becoming engaged.

