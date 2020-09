You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SUPREME COURT BATTLE: Local experts comment on Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination



Local experts comment on Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:26 Published 1 hour ago Political rallies in Boise highlight Supreme Court nominee controversy



Political rallies were on the docket in Boise this Saturday as we spoke with people from both sides of the aisle regarding President Trump's nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:19 Published 12 hours ago Sen. Mike Crapo and other Idaho officials comment on Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett



U.S. Senator for Idaho Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) issued a comment Saturday on President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett as an Associate Justice for the United States Supreme Court. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:45 Published 12 hours ago

Tweets about this