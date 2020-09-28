Politicians & Celebs React to Trump Only Paying $750 in Taxes for 2016 & 2017

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017



President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times. Trump has fiercely guarded his tax filings, becoming the only president in.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:35 Published 36 minutes ago Has your paycheck increased? Be cautious spending the extra money



The increase in some paychecks is a result of President Trump signing an executive order last month, allowing Social Security taxes to be deferred. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago Employees can now defer payroll taxes, but you may have to pay the money back



Through an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, the federal government will allow employees that make less than $4,000 per paycheck to defer paying the social security portion of payroll.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:52 Published on September 3, 2020

