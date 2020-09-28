Politicians & Celebs React to Trump Only Paying $750 in Taxes for 2016 & 2017
Monday, 28 September 2020 () Celebrities, politicians, and others are reacting to the bombshell allegation that President Trump only paid $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017. The New York Times released a report on Sunday (September 27) in which they finally revealed what the president has been hiding in his tax returns for all of these year. The Times‘ [...]
President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times. Trump has fiercely guarded his tax filings, becoming the only president in..
