Irrfan Khan wanted to have a daughter, reveals wife Sutapa Sikdar
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
On the occasion of Daughters' Day, late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar revealed how the two "desperately" wanted to have a daughter in their life.
"Me and Irrfan wanted to have a daughter so desperately that on my second delivery my doc could not utter the word son and said instead 'congratulations!! healthy child!!' I...
