Teenage Cancer Trust Present Unseen Paul McCartney, The Cure Performances

*Teenage Cancer Trust* will stream a host of previously unseen live performances from top acts.



The charity's annual run of shows at London's Royal Albert Hall capture some true greats, with patron Roger Daltrey of The Who calling in favours from across the music world.



Sadly, the pandemic means that this year's concerts were halted, with the organisation now exploring other options.



Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen is a new streaming venture, featuring unseen performances from a number of greats.



Running between October 8th - 18th, the line up is mouth-watering, featuring sets from Sir Paul McCartney, The Cure, The Who, Them Crooked Vultures, Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller, and Ed Sheeran.



All shot live at the Royal Albert Hall, none of the footage has been broadcast before, with all proceeds going towards the charity.



Roger Daltrey, Teenage Cancer Trust patron commented:



“So here we are, six months into one of the strangest times in living memory. Where everyone has had some sense of what isolation, even for short periods, can do to the state of our mental health. Without the environment and services that Teenage Cancer Trust provide within our NHS, specifically for this age group, isolation throughout their lengthy treatments becomes a strong possibility. Through Teenage Cancer Trust, the UK has led the world in recognising the specific issues that this age group with cancer suffer, please donate generously to make sure this vital work continues through these difficult times.”



Here's a trailer.



In addition to this, Teenage Cancer Trust is running a raffle, featuring exclusive items from performers - including rare prints, signed photos, and the guitar that The Cure's Robert Smith played during his set - get involved *HERE.*



Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen runs between October 8th - 18th.



