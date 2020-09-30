Global  
 

Celebs Call Out Moderator Chris Wallace for Having No 'Control' During Presidential Debate 2020

Just Jared Wednesday, 30 September 2020
Twitter is blowing up during the 2020 Presidential Debate. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off during the first Presidential Debate of the year on Tuesday night (September 29), which is being moderated by Chris Wallace. As the Republican and Democrat candidates spar on topics from Coronavirus to the economy to [...]
News video: Campaign 2020: Stage Is Set For First Presidential Debate

Campaign 2020: Stage Is Set For First Presidential Debate 02:42

 Laura Podesta reports President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off in a highly anticipated debate.

Trump says he paid "millions of dollars" in taxes 2016 and 2017

 Presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump about a New York Times report that he only paid $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017....
Donald Trump Tells Proud Boys To 'Stand Back and Stand By'

 President Trump won't denounce white supremacy and he just delivered an ominous message to the Proud Boys ... telling them to "stand by." Trump made the...
Donald Trump Called Out For Not Condemning White Supremacists

 Donald Trump is in more hot water following the Presidential Debate tonight (September 29). During the event, the President of the United States was asked about...
