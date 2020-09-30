Celebs Call Out Moderator Chris Wallace for Having No 'Control' During Presidential Debate 2020 Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Twitter is blowing up during the 2020 Presidential Debate. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off during the first Presidential Debate of the year on Tuesday night (September 29), which is being moderated by Chris Wallace. As the Republican and Democrat candidates spar on topics from Coronavirus to the economy to [...] 👓 View full article

