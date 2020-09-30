|
Hailey & Justin Bieber Head Home After Dinner at Nobu
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Hailey and Justin Bieber hop into the car after grabbing dinner at Nobu restaurant on Monday night (September 28) in Malibu, Calif. The 23-year-old model looked super stylish in a gold blazer, black latex pants, and heels while the 26-year-old singer donned a Drew knit cap for their date night. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...]
