Taylor Swift Gushes Over Yungblud's 'Cardigan' Cover

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer has been left breathless by Yungblud's mash-up of her single 'Cardigan' and Avril Lavigne's classic hit 'I'm With You'.
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Taylor Swift reacts to YUNGBLUD's Cardigan mashup

Taylor Swift reacts to YUNGBLUD's Cardigan mashup 01:13

 'Cardigan' hitmaker Taylor Swift loves YUNGBLUD's mashup combining her single with Avril Lavigne's 2002 track 'I'm With You'.

