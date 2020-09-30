Global  
 

Michael Cohen Goes Off on Trump Over White Supremacy Debate Exchange: He’s ‘Made Racism a Central Tenet’ of Campaign

Mediaite Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Former Trump lawyer *Michael Cohen* appeared on MSNBC Wednesday to react to the first big presidential debate, alongside *Anthony Scaramucci* and Art of the Deal co-author *Tony Schwartz*.
 [NFA] Days after the first presidential debate, and the White House is still on the defensive about the president’s comments, or the lack thereof, over white supremacy. This report produced by Jonah Green.

